Fact or Fiction: Democrats won every state without a voter ID requirement?

(KGTV) — A post going around in the aftermath of the midterms claims Democrats won in all the states that don't require people to show ID to vote.



That's true, but doesn't tell the whole story.

Snopes broke it down.



In the 14 states that don't require ID at the polls, Democrats won Senate seats and/or a majority of the House seats.

However, they also accomplished the feat in several states that do require voters to show ID such as Iowa, Michigan and New Hampshire.

States without voter ID tend to be blue and there is no evidence Democrats can only win in those.