Fact or Fiction: Democrat who quit his campaign in September won anyway by 9%?

(KGTV) — Democrats won decisively in the midterm elections.



And a story going around claims one Democrat who dropped out of an Iowa state house race in September still won.

It's true.

Eric Armstrong was running to replace now U.S. Senator Josh Turek, but was forced to step down in early September because of health issues.

Despite that, he beat his Republican opponent Keith Jones with 55% of the vote.

Armstrong told the New York Times he's still struggling with health problems but will do his best to represent his district.