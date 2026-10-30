Fact or Fiction: Cinema offers hypnosis so people can forget their favorite movie and watch it again?

(KGTV) — A wild story you may have heard claims a movie chain is offering to hypnotize people to forget their favorite movie so they can experience watching it again for the first time.

Amazingly, it's true.

On November 9, the Dutch movie chain Pathé will hold an event called Rewind.

An expert hypnotist will attempt to get 30 film enthusiasts to forget their favorite movie chosen from The Matrix, Se7en, La La Land and Interstellar.

The group will then watch the selected movie in the theater.

Each participant will have a hypnosis session beforehand and then get another induction at the theater.

The results of the experiment are expected to be shared after the event.