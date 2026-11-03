Fact or Fiction: California voted to stay on Daylight Saving Time?

(KGTV) — Over the weekend, we turned our clocks back and went off Daylight Saving Time.

But didn't Californians vote to stay on Daylight Saving Time permanently?



Yes, but that wasn't enough to make it happen.



In 2018, nearly 60% of Californians voted to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round.



But it still requires two-thirds approval by the State Legislature, the Governor's signature and approval by Congress.



None of that has happened.

On a national level, the House did pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which would keep the nation on permanent Daylight Saving Time.

But it has stalled in the Senate, although President Trump has been pushing for it.