(KGTV) — A story we first brought you in February claimed Amazon's Alexa predicted World War III will begin on Thanksgiving Day.

In a video that went viral, someone asked Alexa when World War III will start.

She replied it will begin on November 23rd, 2023 at 6:05pm when Russia attacks Germany.

So we tried it ourselves and found the video was fiction.

If you ask Alexa that question, she responds "There hasn’t been a World War III and it’s impossible to predict if such a war will happen in the future.”

An Amazon spokesperson also confirmed to Newsweek that Alexa's response in the viral video was a fake.