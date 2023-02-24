(KGTV) — A strange story you may have seen claims Amazon's Alexa predicted World War III will begin on November 23rd of this year.

In a viral video this month, someone asks Alexa when World War III will start.

She replies it will begin on November 23, 2023, at 6:05 pm when Russia attacks Germany.

So we tried it ourselves and found the video was fiction.

If you ask Alexa that question, she responds, "There hasn’t been a World War III and it’s impossible to predict if such a war will happen. World War I occurred from 1914 – 1918 and World War II occurred from 1939 – 1945.”

An Amazon spokesperson also confirmed to Newsweek that Alexa's response in the viral video is a fake.