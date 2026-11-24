(KGTV) — A travel offer you may have seen claims Frontier Airlines is offering a pass that gives you unlimited flights with no blackout dates for just $399.

It's true.

The GoWild annual pass was announced last week.

For $399, travelers can begin using the pass immediately and continue flying through the end of 2027.

There are no blackout dates and the pass provides unlimited flights.

But travelers must pay one cent per flight segment, plus additional taxes and fees.

Baggage and seat selections are not included.

Frontier flies to more than a hundred destinations in the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.



It does fly out of San Diego.