Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with fatal Fallbrook shooting

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The ex-boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot near a Fallbrook gas station was arrested in connection with her murder Friday.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies received a call of a suspicious person, believed to be 27-year-old Oscar Rodas, at Colorspot Nursery in Fallbrook just after 4 p.m.

Deputies set up a perimeter and they began searching for Rodas along with a Sheriff's K9 unit. The K9 unit located Rodas and he suffered injuries to his leg during his arrest, SDSO says.

Rodas was taken to a nearby hospital and later booked into county jail and charged with first-degree murder.

Thursday, 20-year-old Yesenia Becerril was found unresponsive with injuries to her upper body in the 1100 block of South Vine Street just after 12 a.m. Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the hospital, according to SDSO.

Rodas was identified as the main suspect early Thursday. Investigators say he and Becerril were in a prior relationship. A search warrant was executed at Rodas’ home in the 400 block of Ammunition Road in Fallbrook, but he was not located.

Rodas is due in court Nov. 6 and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SDSO's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.