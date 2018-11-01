Woman dies after being shot in the head near gas station in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman died Thursday morning after sheriff’s officials said she was shot in the head near a Fallbrook gas station.



San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Vine Street at around 1 a.m.



When deputies arrived, they saw someone performing CPR on the victim, who was identified as a female in her 20s.



The woman was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.



The shooting is under investigation.



