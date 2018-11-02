Ex-boyfriend identified as suspect in death of woman in Fallbrook
Jermaine Ong
6:46 AM, Nov 2, 2018
1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities are searching for a man suspected in the shooting death of his former girlfriend near a Fallbrook gas station.
On Nov. 1, at about 12:45 a.m., 20-year-old Yesenia Becerril was found unresponsive with injuries to her upper body in the 1100 block of South Vine Street, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.
Sheriff’s officials said Becerril died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts.