Deputies investigate death in Spring Valley

Authorities continued an investigation Friday into the death of an unidentified victim in Spring Valley.

Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff's Department discovered the victim at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Crofton Street.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the dead body to determine the cause of death.

Investigators with the San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Unit began an investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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