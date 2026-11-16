Wildfire-surviving raccoons released after care in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society announced the rehabilitation Monday of three young Northern raccoons that suffered severe injuries in a Los Angeles-area wildfire.

The raccoons received care at SDHS's Ramona Wildlife Center after suffering burns in the Oct. 11 Bike Fire in Santa Clarita. They were released on Friday at a County of San Diego Open Space Preserve, according to the SDHS.

San Diego Humane Society

The juveniles were nearing release at Wildlife Care of Southern California's satellite rehabilitation facility when the fire swept through the area. Instead of returning to the wild, they needed additional care for burns to their paws and noses, along with singed whiskers and fur, Humane Society officials said.

SDHS received nine raccoons from the facility on Oct. 12 as part of a coordinated effort to help 18 raccoons rescued from the fire. The other nine were taken to two other wildlife rehabilitation organizations for care, they said.

San Diego Humane Society

At the Ramona Wildlife Center, Project Wildlife's veterinary staff said they conducted thorough exams and decided one of the raccoons was uninjured and could be released. The others received pain management, topical burn medication and light therapy. Five of the nine raccoons had to be euthanized, according to the SDHS.

In 2025, SDHS' Project Wildlife program said it admitted 315 raccoons. As of this year, 201 raccoons have entered care, the organization said.

San Diego Humane Society

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