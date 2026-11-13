2 arrested in Ramona insurance fraud investigation

Two people were awaiting word on possible criminal charges Friday following their arrests in connection with an alleged insurance fraud scheme in Ramona.

Detectives assigned to the Ramona Sheriff's Substation, deputies from the Lakeside Substation, and Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail personnel collaborated around 5 a.m. Thursday to serve multiple search warrants concurrently throughout the county, including a storefront in the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego and a home in the 100 block of Hope Street in Ramona, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said the warrants stemmed from an ongoing insurance fraud investigation involving alleged "calculated efforts" to obtain payouts for vehicles falsely reported as stolen.

Investigators recovered a 1953 Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth approximately $60,000 as part of the investigation.

The suspects were identified as Mehran Rooei, 61, and Alireza Rooei, 32. Both were arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of filing false insurance claims for payment and vehicle theft, as well as preparing a fraudulent insurance statement.

Alireza Rooei was also charged on suspicion of a court order violation.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at 858-868-3200.

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