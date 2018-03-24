Driver in fatal self-driving Uber crash was convicted of armed robbery, reports say
(KGTV) - The safety driver behind the wheel of an autonomous Uber vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Arizona is a convicted felon, according to ABC affiliate KABC.
The driver, identified as 44-year-old Rafael Vasquez, was in the self-driving car when it fatally hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she crossed an unlit Tempe, Ariz., roadway outside of a crosswalk with her bicycle.
Court documents showed someone with the same name and birthdate served more than four years for two felony convictions: One for making false statement when obtaining unemployment benefits and the other for armed robbery, according to KABC.
While the crash has raised concerns over Uber's driver screening policy, the company states "everyone deserves a fair chance" in regards to employing those with a criminal record.
Uber said Vasquez met the company's hiring requirements, KABC reported. While Uber bans drivers convicted of violent crimes of a felony within the last seven months, Vasquez's offenses occurred outside the seven-year timeframe.