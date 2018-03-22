Police release video after Uber self-driving car hits, kills woman

Zac Self
4:57 PM, Mar 21, 2018
53 mins ago

Police in Arizona have released video after a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle Monday morning.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KGTV) -- Police in Arizona released video Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle Monday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly heading northbound when a woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

The woman, later identified as 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

RELATED: Self-driving Uber car hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

Uber said they are cooperating with authorities and released the following statement after the incident:

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

Uber has since paused self-driving operations in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top