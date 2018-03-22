Police release video after Uber self-driving car hits, kills woman

TEMPE, Ariz. (KGTV) -- Police in Arizona released video Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle Monday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly heading northbound when a woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

The woman, later identified as 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

RELATED: Self-driving Uber car hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

Uber said they are cooperating with authorities and released the following statement after the incident:

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

Uber has since paused self-driving operations in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.