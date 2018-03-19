TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle overnight.

Crime scene tape, a bicycle and medical equipment were found near the scene of the crash. The vehicle involved was a self-driving Uber car, however, it's not clear whether a human was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

An Uber spokesperson told Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix that they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with authorities.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but would not comment on further details.