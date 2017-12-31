'Multiple deputies down' after shots fired at apartment complex in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Authorities in Colorado reported that multiple deputies were down Sunday morning after shots were fired at an apartment complex.

According to KGTV sister station KMGH, the shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Copper Canyon Apartments. 

Deputies responded to the apartments after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. 

Once on scene, shots were fired and "multiple deputies were injured," according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department. 

Following reports of shots fired, the sheriff’s office issued a code red and instructed residents in the area to shelter in place.

In live video, dozens of authorities could be seen standing by in what appeared to be a parking lot.

