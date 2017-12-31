'Multiple deputies down' after shots fired at apartment complex in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Authorities in Colorado reported that multiple deputies were down Sunday morning after shots were fired at an apartment complex.

According to KGTV sister station KMGH, the shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Copper Canyon Apartments.

Deputies responded to the apartments after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Once on scene, shots were fired and "multiple deputies were injured," according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

Following reports of shots fired, the sheriff’s office issued a code red and instructed residents in the area to shelter in place.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

In live video, dozens of authorities could be seen standing by in what appeared to be a parking lot.