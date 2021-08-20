Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Vaccine checks begin Friday at San Francisco eateries, bars

items.[0].image.alt
Amanda Brandeis
Restaurants Defy Closures.png
Posted at 9:16 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 00:16:53-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation’s most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect Friday.

The city's mayor said the mandate is needed to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases and the rule goes beyond New York City's, which requires only the first dose of a vaccine for indoor activities.

RELATED: San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

Restaurant and bar owners say they plan to have extra staff at the front door to verify people’s proof of vaccination and make sure they match their identity cards.

San Francisco's decision comes on the heels of several moves by California public health officials that require proof of vaccination for health care workers, hospital visitors, and all school workers.

While San Diego County has not issued a vaccine mandate for public areas, some businesses have enacted proof of vaccination or negative test policies to enter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19