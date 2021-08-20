Vaccine checks begin Friday at San Francisco eateries, bars

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation’s most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect Friday.

The city's mayor said the mandate is needed to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases and the rule goes beyond New York City's, which requires only the first dose of a vaccine for indoor activities.

RELATED: San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

Restaurant and bar owners say they plan to have extra staff at the front door to verify people’s proof of vaccination and make sure they match their identity cards.

San Francisco's decision comes on the heels of several moves by California public health officials that require proof of vaccination for health care workers, hospital visitors, and all school workers.

While San Diego County has not issued a vaccine mandate for public areas, some businesses have enacted proof of vaccination or negative test policies to enter.