Watch
News

Actions

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

items.[0].image.alt
Haven Daley/AP
A proof of vaccination sign is posted at a bar in San Francisco on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Until now, many employers had taken a passive approach to their unvaccinated workers, relying outreach and incentives. But that has been shifting, with vaccine mandates gaining momentum. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Virus Outbreak Unvaccinated Workers
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 14:14:21-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KGTV) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms.

A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that it will take effect Monday.

The move is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City's mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

RELATED: LA City Council backs vaccine requirement to enter indoor public spaces

This week, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to have the city attorney prepare an ordinance requiring people to show proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 to enter most public indoor spaces in the city, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even "retail establishments."

Los Angeles County's Board of Supervisors is also looking into a possible vaccine mandate for indoor public areas.

While San Diego County has not discussed the possibility of a vaccine mandate for public areas, some businesses have enacted proof of vaccination or negative test policies to enter.

San Francisco's decision comes on the heels of several moves by California public health officials that require proof of vaccination for health care workers, hospital visitors, and all school workers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP