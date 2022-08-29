US government puts shipping of free COVID tests on hold

(KGTV) – The federal government is putting the shipping of free at-home COVID-19 tests on hold.

In January, the Biden administration launched the free test kits program on the COVID.gov website.

Under the program, all Americans were able to order four free tests per household during distribution phases in January, March, and May.

However, a message on the COVID.gov site reads: “Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”