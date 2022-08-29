Watch Now
US government puts shipping of free COVID tests on hold

At-home COVID-19 test
at home covid tests.png
Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 14:52:05-04

(KGTV) – The federal government is putting the shipping of free at-home COVID-19 tests on hold.

In January, the Biden administration launched the free test kits program on the COVID.gov website.

Under the program, all Americans were able to order four free tests per household during distribution phases in January, March, and May.

However, a message on the COVID.gov site reads: “Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

