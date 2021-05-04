Watch
UCSD Health reports no new COVID-19 cases in a day for first time since March 2020

Ted S. Warren/AP
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 15:12:08-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time since March 2020, UCSD Health reported no new coronavirus cases on Monday.

According to Dr. Christopher Longhurst, the Chief Information Officer and Assistant Chief Medical Officer for UC San Diego Health, the hospital system did not report any new positive cases out of 2,042 tests recorded on Monday.

Longhurst says this is the first time since the pandemic began that UCSD Health has not had any new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours.

According to the graph posted by Longhurst, the hospital system's positive cases peak during the winter holiday in late 2020 and early 2021, mirroring the county's positive case trend during the first week of January 2021.

Monday, San Diego County reported 172 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the local total to 276,692 cases. The county is currently reporting a 2.3% positivity rate and a case rate of 6.2 cases per 100,000 people.

On the vaccine front, county public health officials say 1,086,420 residents have been fully vaccinated and 1,503,705 other San Diegans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county has set a goal of fully vaccinating 2,017,011 residents.

