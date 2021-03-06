Theme parks could reopen with rides as soon as April 1st

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Californians have not ridden a roller coaster since the beginning of the pandemic. But we may be able to buckle up starting as early as April 1, 2021. On that date, California will allow its theme parks to reopen with some modifications as long as counties stay in the red tier of its color-coded reopening guidelines.

North County resident Teri Ezaki loves theme parks.

"The San Diego Zoo, I had a Disneyland pass, and a Legoland pass," Ezaki said.

Having those annual passes makes her the "Cool Auntie." They allow her to spoil her nephews rotten.

"My brother and my sister and my nephews, we'll all go, so it's a chance for the family to do something together," Ezaki said.

But when the pandemic shut everything down, those passes became worthless. When Legoland had a limited opening last October, Ezaki and her family went, but it was not the same.

"We went to their Halloween thing, so it was fun to just go, even though the rides were closed," Ezaki remembered.

But things are about to change. Friday, the State announced its updated health guidelines. Starting on April 1, 2021, once the County reaches the red tier, museums, zoos, and aquariums will be allowed to reopen their indoor facilities at 25% capacity. Theme parks like Legoland can reopen both outside and inside attractions at 15% capacity.

"All of our rides, all of our attractions right across the resort, both of our hotels will be open at that time," Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said. "Of course, under very strict COVID protocols."

The new guidelines state that parks will allow small groups with a maximum of 10 people or three households. Workers must be tested weekly. Guests must be California residents, and tickets have to be purchased online. Stocks says they are already planning and practicing ride re-openings.

"With the positive progress that they are making with the vaccine programs across California, we are confident that it is full steam ahead at this time," Stocks said.

Ezaki and her nephews are just counting down the days until they can return to playing safely.

"I asked my nephew about that, and he says, 'Oh, I want to go!' And I asked, 'Do you think it would be safe?' He's eight, haha, and he says, 'We can make sure we're safe!'" Ezaki said.

Before the April reopening, Legoland California Resort is re-hiring its furloughed workers as well as new staff members. For job openings, click HERE.