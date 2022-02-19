Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Supreme Court won't get involved in San Diego Unified vaccine mandate challenge

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
san_diego_unified_school_district_sdusd_sd_unified.jpg
Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 14:07:58-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The US Supreme Court Friday decided not to get involved after a San Diego Unified student asked for emergency relief from the district's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The student, identified as Jill Doe, sought an exemption from the mandate because she has a “religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccination.”

The application stated that without the exemption, the student would be excluded from her classes as well as school sports.

The high court said the application was denied due to changed circumstances.

“Because respondents have delayed implementation of the challenged policy, and because they have not settled on the form any policy will now take, emergency relief is not warranted at this time,” a court document read.

The court said applicants could seek a new injunction “if circumstances warrant.”

Read the full application here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19