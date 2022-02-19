Supreme Court won't get involved in San Diego Unified vaccine mandate challenge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The US Supreme Court Friday decided not to get involved after a San Diego Unified student asked for emergency relief from the district's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The student, identified as Jill Doe, sought an exemption from the mandate because she has a “religious objection to the COVID-19 vaccination.”

The application stated that without the exemption, the student would be excluded from her classes as well as school sports.

The high court said the application was denied due to changed circumstances.

“Because respondents have delayed implementation of the challenged policy, and because they have not settled on the form any policy will now take, emergency relief is not warranted at this time,” a court document read.

The court said applicants could seek a new injunction “if circumstances warrant.”

