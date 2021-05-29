Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Ship crews receiving vaccine at Southern California ports

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, a high number of container ships dot the coast of Long Beach at sunset waiting to dock at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach off the California Coast. Ship crews arriving at the adjacent ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 450 crewmembers from 27 ships have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Port of Long Beach said in a statement Friday, March, 28, 2021. The vaccinations are a joint effort of the Port of Long Beach, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services and the National Guard ( AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Virus Outbreak California Ship Crews
Posted at 8:41 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 23:41:15-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ship crews arriving at the adjacent ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 450 crewmembers from 27 ships have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Port of Long Beach said in a statement Friday.

Nearly 480 more sailors on 29 ships are booked for vaccinations.

The vaccinations are administered without charge to international crews aboard ships visiting San Pedro Bay.

“It’s great to see our city helping these sailors who serve on the ships that carry the world’s cargo across the oceans and keep this industry moving,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “These men and women are an important part of the supply chain, and they travel all over the world.”

The vaccinations are a joint effort of the Port of Long Beach, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services and the National Guard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19