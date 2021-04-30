Sharp Healthcare offering 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sharp Healthcare is offering 3,000 coronavirus vaccine appointments to the public.

The appointments will be available at Sharp-sponsored county vaccination superstations at Grossmont Center, Sharp Knollwood, and Cal State San Marcos. The appointments can be made through the state's MyTurn online scheduling system.

Sharp Healthcare expects the appointments to go quickly.

Sharp's COVID-19 vaccine clinics are walk-in based on available supply as well, but priority is given to those with a scheduled appointment.