SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just a day after the Center for Disease and Control moved San Diego County into a "high-risk tier" due to rising COVID-19 cases, the San Diego Unified School District is mandating face masks indoors effective Monday, July 18.

According to district officials, the mandate will be required for the remainder of summer school at all offices and schools.

SDUSD initially dropped its just three months ago on Monday, April 4 when COVID-19 cases were decreasing across the county.

"As a District, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been intentional in implementing strategies to keep our community safe and reduce absences due to illness – all in service of our students, staff, and community," the school district said in a letter sent to parents, staff, and students Friday.

"If your student is participating in summer school or other summer enrichment program, please send them to school or their program with a mask. If they do not have one, masks will be provided. Students and staff will be required to wear their masks while indoors only."

The district says they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 community level according to the CDC and County data and they will communicate if there are any changes in two weeks.

In San Diego County, deaths have remained flat since February, but based on the number of hospital admissions, the county might be just a few weeks behind Los Angeles, which has seen the number of COVID deaths double since last month, climbing from about 50 per week to about 100 deaths per week, the highest rate in months.