San Diego pop-up COVID clinics aim to vaccinate high school students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In an effort to get the younger population vaccinated, both Sharp Healthcare and UC San Diego Health are hosting pop-up vaccination sites at various high schools around the county.

The locations begin Mon., May 10 and will continue through the next few weeks with the goal of getting students vaccinated before leaving for summer vacation.

Currently, teenagers 16 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and the FDA is expected to expand the authorization to 12 and older this upcoming week.

The San Diego Unified School District’s website breaks down Sharp Healthcare’s clinics:

All Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday 5/10: Canyon Hills (Serra High School) * Second Vaccine Date Tuesday, June 1

Tuesday 5/11: Kearny High School * Second Vaccine Date Wednesday, June 2

Wednesday 5/12: Clairemont High School * Second Vaccine Date Thursday, June 4

For these Sharp locations, anyone older than 18 can schedule an appointment or walk-in. The clinic is open to the community, staff, families and students.

Appointments are encouraged but not required and can be made here:

Canyon Hills (Serra High) 5/10: https://www.caprepmod.org/reg/1176012291

Kearny High 5/11: https://www.caprepmod.org/reg/7920261101

Clairemont High 5/12: https://www.caprepmod.org/reg/9012771169

The San Diego Unified School District’s website breaks down UC San Diego’s clinics:

All Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (UCSD will be onsite for set up 7 a.m. or sooner)

Monday 5/10 & Tuesday 5/11: Hoover High School, Crawford High School and Lincoln High School

Wednesday 5/12 & Thursday 5/13: Morse High School and San Diego High School

The UCSD sites are walk-in only and open to the community, staff, families and students.

The Grossmont Union High School District also released vaccination opportunities. There will be first dose appointments available at El Cajon Valley High School (located at 1035 E Madison Ave.) Sat., May 22 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and Mon., May 24 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The second dose appointments will be at the same location Sat. June 12 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and Mon., June 14 from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

The El Cajon Valley High School event is limited to GUHSD students, staff, and family. To attend the ECVHS event, sign-up here by May 18 to ensure enough vaccines are ordered. You will not need an appointment.

This push comes as Super Stations across San Diego County are reporting a major drop in people getting vaccinated, so they're directing efforts away from mass vaccination sites and more toward smaller, community-driven locations.

The county also just launched a new program that allows large groups of people, including businesses and churches, to request a pop-up vaccine site come to them.

