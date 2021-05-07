San Diego bringing vaccine pop-up sites to large groups, businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Large groups of people in San Diego County can now schedule a vaccine pop-up event to come to their individual locations.

During a press conference Friday, Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said this shift comes as less people are getting vaccinated at super stations, so the county is trying to find ways to easily vaccinate large groups of people including workforces, churches and business chambers.

“As a county, we shift our mindset away from super stations and pods and into going into those areas where people traffic and make sure we make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated,” said Chair Fletcher.

He said anyone who is interested in scheduling a pop-up vaccine site to come to them needs to fill out a form online, which can be found here. Click the “host a vaccination event” button, then someone from the county will reach out to set it up.

Already, some groups have started utilizing this tool. The Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce has already organized five events since March, vaccinating anywhere from 800 participants to 2,200 per event.

Alejandra Mier y Teran, Executive Director for the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, said this is a crucial resource for people who work under her umbrella because they are essential workers who may have struggled to get appointments previously.

“These are workers that are in production lines. These are workers that the vast majority live in Tijuana because they can’t afford to live here,” said Mier y Teran.