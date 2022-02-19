San Diego firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire personnel and co-workers are mourning the loss of a fellow firefighter who has died of complications from COVID-19.
Nickolas Ramirez, who was also a paramedic for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, died in a hospital Wednesday, February 16, the department said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. It is said that Ramirez was surrounded by his wife and daughters during his last moments.
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of one of our own.
Nick joined the SD Fire-Rescue Dept. in May of 2003 and graduated from the 60th Basic Fire Academy. He was a firefighter/paramedic and worked at stations 10, 23, and 34. In 2014, Nick was promoted to deputy fire marshal in the Community Risk Reduction Division which was his most recent assignment.
Nick was one of the most affable fire service employees around. He was a family man who adored his wife and two daughters. His family became part of the SDFD fire family and were very involved in department and social activities. Ramirez loved the fire service and was an outstanding paramedic.
He took his responsibility of patient care very seriously and exhibited an exceptional work ethic. He treated every patient as if they were a member of his own family. His compassion knew no bounds, both with his fire family and his patients."
Nick had a lightning-quick wit and made those around him laugh constantly. He always entered a room with a smile and never left without leaving smiles on the faces of others.
Please keep the Ramirez family and SDFD in your thoughts and prayers.