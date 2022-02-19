San Diego firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire personnel and co-workers are mourning the loss of a fellow firefighter who has died of complications from COVID-19.

Nickolas Ramirez, who was also a paramedic for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, died in a hospital Wednesday, February 16, the department said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. It is said that Ramirez was surrounded by his wife and daughters during his last moments.