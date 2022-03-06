San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations continue declining

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The number of San Diego County patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall, dropping to 314 Sunday, down from 346 one day earlier, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by six to 61 as of Sunday. Available ICU beds stayed the same at 207.

The county reported 781 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 12 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing its cumulative totals to 740,716 cases and 5,068 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county Health and Human Services Agency does not report COVID cases and deaths on the weekend.

A total of 1,169,223 -- or 54.8% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

More than 2.93 million -- or 93% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.57 million, or 81.7%, are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the last week decreased to 4.4% as of Friday, from 5.2% Tuesday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 13,867 tests were reported daily in the past week.