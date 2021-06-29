San Diego County won't recommend masks indoors due to COVID-19 delta variant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite Los Angeles County public health officials advising everyone, fully vaccinated or not, to wear face coverings indoors due to the delta variant of COVID-19, San Diego County will not be doing the same.

County Board of Supervisor Chairman Nathan Fletcher said the county has no plans to recommend masks indoors as the delta variant becomes more prevalent. Instead, he recommended that residents get vaccinated.

Fletcher said about 95% of the county's delta variant cases are in non-vaccinated residents.

"We continue to monitor the situation with COVID -19 and in particular the delta variant and want to emphasize the single best action you can take to protect yourself and your family is to be fully vaccinated. Almost 95% of our delta variant cases are from those not fully vaccinated. We will continue to align our public health guidance with CDC and CDPH and do not anticipate any changes," Fletcher's statement said.

RELATED: Masks recommended indoors in Los Angeles County as COVID delta variant spreads

Monday, Los Angeles County public health officials broke from the CDC and "strongly" urged everyone to wear masks indoors at public places — like grocery or retail stores, theaters, family entertainment centers and workplaces — because of the variant's rapid spread.

"Until we better understand how and to who the `delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions like physical distancing and capacity limits," according to a statement from the agency.

The delta variant of COVID-19 originated in India and is blamed for India's rapid rate of infections and outbreaks in the United Kingdom. U.S. public health officials estimate that 20% of all new COVID infections are now due to the delta variant, which is up from 10% a week ago.

The delta variant is considered to be far more contagious than previous mutations of COVID-19 and may be capable of causing more severe illnesses. Health officials have said that people who are fully vaccinated are protected against the variant.