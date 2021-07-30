San Diego County to require its workers to be vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County employees will soon need to show proof that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine, county officials announced Thursday.

In a tweet, officials said: “The County will begin requiring its employees to verify COVID-19 vaccination or undergo regular testing. Details being worked out but implementation expected by mid-August. Vaccination is the key to fully and safely reopening the economy.”

As of Friday, the county did not elaborate further on the vaccination announcement.

The county’s vaccination requirement of its workers falls in line with President Biden’s announcement that federal civilian workers will have to be vaccinated or undergo virus testing.

The federal vaccine requirement does give federal employees the option to go unvaccinated as long as they wear a face mask while on the job, physically distance from others, submit to COVID-19 testing 1-2 times a week, and agree to restrictions on official travel.

Currently, there are more than 35,000 federal civilian employees in San Diego County.

Earlier this week, county officials announced the county would follow the CDC’s updated mask guidance, which recommends people -- regardless of vaccination status -- wear face masks indoors.