Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

San Diego County to require its workers to be vaccinated

items.[0].videoTitle
San Diego County workers will soon have to show proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo testing.
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:27:38-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County employees will soon need to show proof that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine, county officials announced Thursday.

In a tweet, officials said: “The County will begin requiring its employees to verify COVID-19 vaccination or undergo regular testing. Details being worked out but implementation expected by mid-August. Vaccination is the key to fully and safely reopening the economy.”

As of Friday, the county did not elaborate further on the vaccination announcement.

The county’s vaccination requirement of its workers falls in line with President Biden’s announcement that federal civilian workers will have to be vaccinated or undergo virus testing.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The federal vaccine requirement does give federal employees the option to go unvaccinated as long as they wear a face mask while on the job, physically distance from others, submit to COVID-19 testing 1-2 times a week, and agree to restrictions on official travel.

Currently, there are more than 35,000 federal civilian employees in San Diego County.

Earlier this week, county officials announced the county would follow the CDC’s updated mask guidance, which recommends people -- regardless of vaccination status -- wear face masks indoors.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19