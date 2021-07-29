San Diego County to open more testing sites as COVID-19 cases spike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As coronavirus cases surge in San Diego County, public health officials said Thursday they plan to open more testing sites throughout the county in the next week.

On Tuesday, the county reported 765 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region’s total to 294,176 and case rate to 13.4 cases per 100,000 residents — nearly double from a week prior. The county added that 30 new community outbreaks were confirmed between July 21 through July 27.

To address the rising cases, the county said it plans to open more testing sites and is working to "identify the locations where there may be the most demand and should have more adding in the week or so."

At one point, at its height, the county operated 42 testing sites. Currently, there are about 19 current testing sites. (To find a county testing site, click here.)

In a statement, a county spokesperson said:

"At our height, the County operated a total of 42 testing sites with between 20-25 in operation on any given day. As you are likely aware, there are now a variety of testing options throughout the region, including those provided by healthcare providers, pop-up events, County Fire and hospitals. Among those options, the County oversees eight testing sites that are averaging about 2,200 tests a day. People can go to the web – coronavirus-sd.com – or call 2-1-1 to find the closest County-related site. Or call their doctor/medical care provider, all of which have good testing capacity."

For comparison, the county reported 9,986 tests on Wednesday. One year ago, the county reported 8,456 on July 29. The county has also inoculated 70% of the eligible population against COVID-19, as opposed to no vaccines available at this time last year.

