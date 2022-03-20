San Diego County reports slight increase in COVID hospitalizations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has increased to 203, up three from Saturday, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by three to 35. Available ICU beds increased by 29 to 272.

The latest numbers come two days after local health officials reported 659 new positive COVID tests and no additional fatalities linked to the virus, bringing the county's cumulative totals to 747,174 cases and 5,138 deaths, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The agency does not report COVID data on weekends.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the past week increased to 2.8%, up from 2.7% on Tuesday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 13,471 tests were reported daily in the past week.

A total of 1,193,449 -- or 55.3% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

More than 2.94 million -- or 93.4% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.58 million, or 82.1%, are fully vaccinated.