Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

San Diego County reports 496 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Officials change COVID testing advice, bewildering experts
Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 20:07:53-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials have reported 496 new cases of COVID-19 and no new virus-related deaths.

Sunday's data brought the county's cumulative case total to 367,857 since the pandemic began. The death toll remains 4,183.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals Sunday was 260, an increase of 11 from Saturday, with 85 of them in intensive care -- four more than Saturday-- according to the latest state figures.

A total of 26,888 tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.4%, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The county does not report new lab tests on weekends.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19