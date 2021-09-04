Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

San Diego County reports 1,120 new COVID cases, 3 deaths Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 3:16 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 18:19:12-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Saturday.

Saturday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 338,748 cases and 3,914 deaths since the pandemic began.

Nearly 4.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.41 million -- or 85.9% of San Diego County residents -- having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.11 million, or around 75.4% of the county's eligible population, according to the county's health department.

RELATED: CDC: COVID cases, hospitalizations increasing among children

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents was 38.7 overall as of Wednesday, 15.2 for fully vaccinated people and 68 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

A total of 20,987 tests were reported by the county Saturday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 6.2%.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased from 687 on Friday to 672, according to state figures. The number of COVID patients in local intensive care units dropped remained at 178.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19