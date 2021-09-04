San Diego County reports 1,120 new COVID cases, 3 deaths Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Saturday.

Saturday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 338,748 cases and 3,914 deaths since the pandemic began.

Nearly 4.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.41 million -- or 85.9% of San Diego County residents -- having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.11 million, or around 75.4% of the county's eligible population, according to the county's health department.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents was 38.7 overall as of Wednesday, 15.2 for fully vaccinated people and 68 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

A total of 20,987 tests were reported by the county Saturday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 6.2%.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased from 687 on Friday to 672, according to state figures. The number of COVID patients in local intensive care units dropped remained at 178.