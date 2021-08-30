San Diego County reaches COVID-19 vaccination milestone; 75 percent of those eligible now vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The County of San Diego announced that three-fourths of San Diegans eligible for the coronavirus vaccine are now fully vaccinated.

According to the county, 75 percent of those 12 and up are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Thank you for helping our community reach another COVID-19 vaccination milestone! 75% of those 12 and up in San Diego County are now fully vaccinated,” the county said.

The news comes as local health officials announced 1,025 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths, and 13 new hospitalizations Monday.

