SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday families flocked to Rady Children's hospital as nurses started giving COVID-19 vaccines to kids age 6 months to five years old.

The CDC issued its formal recommendation on June 18 meaning more than 200,000 children in San Diego are now eligible.

Health experts say its important for this age group to get vaccinated as soon as possible so they are immune before going back to school in the fall.

"They are coughing and sneezing and hugging their parents and grand parents. These preschoolers spread the infection through the community. If we can immunize them and protect them from getting infected. Then we can prevent other people in the community from getting infection," said John Bradley the Medical Director of infectious diseases at Rady Children's.

San Diego county officials tell ABC 10News they will start administering the shots June 22 regardless of someone's ability to pay.

"The county is a safety net to all persons who lack a medical provider or do not have insurance. We are going to be there are accept anyone regardless of their insurance status," said Denise Foster, San Diego county's chief nursing officer.

Some sites will be open five days a week. Others are mobile and will rotate around the county.

"Right now our goal is to be accessible as possible and encourage families to come in. There are some families who are going to want to be early adopters who are going to want to get in line right away. There are going to be others who are going to hang back a little bit and wait," said Foster.

To find vaccination locations and book an appointment click here.