Poll: More Californians support mask mandate, employers' right to require COVID vaccine

Boris Grdanoski/AP
People wearing face masks shop at a green market in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 31, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new statewide poll with more than 1,000 voters shows Californians supporting employers' right to require vaccinations and universal mask-wearing indoors in public, regardless of a mandate.

The ABC 10News/Survey USA poll asks several questions regarding the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, face coverings, and required vaccinations. The first poll interviewed 650 adults from San Diego County between Tuesday, July 27 and Friday, July 30.

The second poll, which was run again from Thursday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28., interviewed 1,250 adults from the entire state of California. The people surveyed agreed that employers should have the right to require their workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of those surveyed, 57% said employers should have a legal right to require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Another 30% said employers should not.

