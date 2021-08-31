Poll: More Californians support mask mandate, employers' right to require COVID vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new statewide poll with more than 1,000 voters shows Californians supporting employers' right to require vaccinations and universal mask-wearing indoors in public, regardless of a mandate.

The ABC 10News/Survey USA poll asks several questions regarding the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, face coverings, and required vaccinations. The first poll interviewed 650 adults from San Diego County between Tuesday, July 27 and Friday, July 30.

The second poll, which was run again from Thursday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28., interviewed 1,250 adults from the entire state of California. The people surveyed agreed that employers should have the right to require their workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of those surveyed, 57% said employers should have a legal right to require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Another 30% said employers should not.

ABC 10News

When asked if businesses should deny serving customers who are not vaccinated, 52% said businesses should have a legal right to refuse service to those who are unvaccinated, and 35% said businesses should not.

ABC 10News

Weeks after the State of California required healthcare workers, teachers, and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, 51% of those surveyed said the state should require everyone to get the vaccine, while 39% said the state should not institute a vaccine mandate.

ABC 10News

Recently, California mandated that proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test will be required to attend indoor gatherings of 1,000 or more people starting in September. The majority (66%) supported a universal mask mandate for indoor public places, compared to 25% opposing.

ABC 10News

In a separate question, 51% said they would personally choose to wear a mask indoors in public, even if not required. 19% said they would personally choose to wear a mask most of the time and 10% said they would rarely wear a mask even if it is not required. 9% percent said they would wear one about half the time, and another 9% of those who surveyed said they would absolutely never wear a mask.

ABC 10News

More results from the survey below:

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News