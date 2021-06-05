Watch
Poll: 60 percent of those asked say California gift card, lottery incentives a good idea

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 15:46:27-04

(KGTV) -- One in 10 unvaccinated Californians surveyed in a new poll say they now plan to get the coronavirus vaccine due to the state's gift card and lottery program.

In total, 1,400 adults in California were asked how safe they thought the coronavirus vaccines are. 36 percent of those asked say they believe the vaccines to be very safe, 41 percent said they believe the vaccines are mostly safe, seven percent believe the vaccines to be mostly unsafe and very unsafe, and nine percent say they are unsure.

56 percent of those asked said they are fully vaccinated, with 10 percent saying they are partially vaccinated and 32 percent saying they are unvaccinated.

Of the 1,400 individuals asked, 60 percent said the state's gift card giveaway and lottery program is a good idea and 23 percent of those asked said the incentive is a bad idea.

A total of 10 percent of the 449 people asked said they did not intend to get vaccinated but now do. 45 percent of those asked said they still don’t plan to get vaccinated and 29 percent said they originally planned to get vaccinated, and still plan to get the shot. A total of three percent of those polled said they originally intended to get vaccinated, but no longer do.

Data for the 10News, Union-Tribune poll was collected on June 4.

