Naval Base Coronado requiring face masks indoors effective July 18

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Naval Base Coronado says it is mandating face masks starting Monday, July 18 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County.

According to navy officials, face masks will be required indoors on all Naval Base Coronado Installations and training sites.

The naval base is asking people to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, increasing hygiene practices, and vaccinations.

On Thursday, the CDC moved San Diego County into the "high-risk category" because of the rising number of COVID hospitalizations.

Dr. Robert Schooley at UCSD says deaths in San Diego County have remained flat since February, but based on the number of hospital admissions, the area might be just a few weeks behind Los Angeles.

Hospitals in Los Angeles County have seen the number of COVID deaths double since last month, climbing from about 50 per week to about 100 deaths per week, the highest rate in months.