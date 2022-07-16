Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Naval Base Coronado requiring face masks indoors effective July 18

naval_base_coronado_front.jpg
KGTV
naval_base_coronado_front.jpg
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 00:34:11-04

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Naval Base Coronado says it is mandating face masks starting Monday, July 18 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County.

According to navy officials, face masks will be required indoors on all Naval Base Coronado Installations and training sites.

The naval base is asking people to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, increasing hygiene practices, and vaccinations.

On Thursday, the CDC moved San Diego County into the "high-risk category" because of the rising number of COVID hospitalizations.

Dr. Robert Schooley at UCSD says deaths in San Diego County have remained flat since February, but based on the number of hospital admissions, the area might be just a few weeks behind Los Angeles.

Hospitals in Los Angeles County have seen the number of COVID deaths double since last month, climbing from about 50 per week to about 100 deaths per week, the highest rate in months.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19