Majority of surveyed San Diegans support employers' right to require COVID vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an ABC 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune scientific poll, the majority of San Diegans surveyed said they would support employers' right to require vaccinations and universal mask wearing indoors in public, regardless of a mandate.

The Survey USA poll, which interviewed 650 adults from San Diego County between July 27 and July 30, asked several questions regarding the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, face coverings, and required vaccinations.

The majority of those surveyed (32% and 40%, respectively) said they were either very or somewhat concerned about the delta variant's spread in recent months. The surge of COVID-19 cases across the country has been credited to the rapid spread of the variant.

As local public health officials around the country advocate for the unvaccinated to get the jab, those surveyed agreed that employers should also call for workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of those surveyed, 53% said employers should have a legal right to require workers to get inoculated. Another 33% said employers should not.

The same trend continued for businesses accepting customers. Of those surveyed, 51% said businesses should have a legal right to refuse service to those who are unvaccinated, and 35% said businesses should not.

Recently, California public health officials mandated state employees to show proof of vaccination or go through weekly testing. Of those surveyed in San Diego, 44% said the state should require everyone to get the vaccine, while 43% said the state should not institute a vaccine mandate.

While those surveyed were split on a vaccine mandate, the majority (60%) supported a universal mask mandate for indoor public places, compared to 31% opposing. In a separate inquiry, 60% said they would personally choose to wear a mask indoors in public, even if not required.

Support for masks continued for the classroom as well, as 58% said they support face coverings in the classroom this fall, compared to 32% who didn't.

Overall, with the spread of delta and calls for increased mask wearing and vaccinations by health officials, the majority of those surveyed (37% and 34%, respectively) said they were either very or somewhat concerned that people who are unvaccinated will ultimately impact their own health.

See the full results from the survey below:





























