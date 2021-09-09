Watch
Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education to vote on student COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Santiago Mejia/AP
Posted at 9:12 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 12:18:52-04

(AP) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District's Board of Education has scheduled a vote on whether to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction in the nation's second-largest school district.

The proposal to be take up Thursday afternoon would be one of the most aggressive measures taken by a major U.S. school district to protect children from infections.

The Los Angeles Times reports that in interviews last week, a majority of board members said they either favored or were leaning toward requiring vaccinations.

The district enrolls more than 640,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

