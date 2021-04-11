Watch
Los Angeles expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and up

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Drivers wait in line at a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Dodger Stadium Vax Site
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 19:02:40-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles has opened up vaccines to younger people, days ahead of the state broadening eligibility to everyone 16 and up.

An option to book vaccine appointments for Los Angeles residents 16 and older at city-run inoculation sites appeared on the registration website starting Saturday, the LA Times reported.

“We are excited to open vaccination appointments for Angelenos 16 and older,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “We continue to receive a limited supply of vaccines, and when we receive greater supply in the weeks ahead, the city will be ready to administer even more vaccines quickly and safely.”

The expansion of vaccine eligibility in Los Angeles follows similar moves by the Southern California counties of Riverside and San Bernardino, Santa Clara County in the San Francisco Bay Area and Fresno County in the central valley.

People age 16 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for people 18 and older.

However, California public health officials warned Thursday of decreases in supply because of a national reduction of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in coming weeks.

The state received about 2.4 million doses last week, but it expects 2 million this week and 1.9 million doses next week. This is in addition to vaccine shipped directly to pharmacies and community health centers from the federal government.

Currently, the statewide criteria say that only people 50 and older, those with underlying health conditions, and workers in certain specified essential job sectors are eligible for the vaccine.

Californians 16 and older can make appointments starting April 15.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

