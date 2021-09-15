Watch
Los Angeles County to require COVID vaccine/test for outdoor events, vaccines at indoor bars

Scripps National
covid vaccine
Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 15:46:09-04

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will impose new COVID-19 vaccine mandates next month, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at outdoor mega-events of 10,000 people or more, including sporting events, concerts, and even theme parks.

Under a new health order expected to be issued by Friday, the county will also require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees in indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges. The order will require patrons and employees to have at least one dose of vaccine by Oct. 7 and receive their second by Nov. 4.

The order will recommend, but not require, vaccine verification for employees and customers in indoor portions of restaurants.

"This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. "This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges."

She said county health officials "believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage across our county and ending the pandemic."

The requirement for outdoor mega-events -- including Dodger, Ram, and Charger games and theme parks such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain -- will take effect on Oct. 7. The order will require patrons and employees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

Attendees at indoor mega-events are already required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

One affected outdoor venue -- the Hollywood Bowl -- announced Wednesday it will impose a vaccine/testing requirement for audience members beginning Sept. 24.

Ferrer said the county will be working with operators of all affected venues to discuss implementation strategies. She noted that the vaccine- verification mandate at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges should not be onerous for the businesses, since they already must check patrons' IDs to ensure they are of legal drinking age.

Asked why the order only recommends vaccinations for patrons and employees and indoor restaurants, Ferrer said activities that occur in a bar -- such as dancing and singing -- tend to present a higher risk of virus transmission than a sit-down restaurant. She said the order is more targeted at "drinking establishments" without restaurant permits.

