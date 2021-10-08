Watch
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles. Villanueva says he will not enforce the county's vaccine mandate in his agency. Villanueva, who oversees the largest sheriff's department in the county with roughly 18,000 employees, said Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the county's mandate, under which Los Angeles County employees had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)
Alex Villanueva
Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 16:31:46-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says he will not enforce the county’s vaccine mandate in his agency.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva oversees the largest sheriff’s department in the county with roughly 18,000 employees. He said Thursday in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the county’s mandate.

Los Angeles County employees had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. The mandate was issued by executive order in August and allows only for religious and medical exemptions.

Villanueva says his employees are willing to be terminated rather than get vaccinated. More than 26,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

