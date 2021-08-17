Watch
Los Angeles County mandates masks at large outdoor events, including concert and sport venues

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A fan wears a mask while sitting in the bleachers during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 16:51:03-04

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Everyone attending outdoor "mega-events" of more than 10,000 people -- such as open-air concerts and baseball, football and soccer games -- will have to wear a face-covering in Los Angeles County under a new COVID-19 health order taking effect later this week.

The new order, which will become effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, will require mask-wearing in such outdoor settings except when people are "actively eating or drinking." The order will apply to everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Outdoor events had been previously exempted from the county's mask-wearing mandate, which requires face coverings in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also required on public transit, at transit hubs such as airports and train stations, inside schools, at health care settings, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

The updated health order, which was quietly posted on the county Department of Public Health's website Monday, applies to all events of more than 10,000 people. The order cites as examples music or food festivals, car shows, endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts.

The mandate will affect people attending games at Dodger Stadium, as well as Rams/Chargers games at SoFi Stadium, LAFC games at Banc of California Stadium and LA Galaxy Games at Dignity Health Sports Park. Concert-goers at the Hollywood Bowl will also be affected.

