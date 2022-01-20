Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

In-Depth: UC San Diego Health study aims to 'ZAP' COVID-19

Study will analyze neutralizing antibodies
items.[0].image.alt
Gerald Labrador
UC San Diego in 2020
ucsd-pic.jpg
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 09:07:37-05

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - A new study at UC San Diego Health hopes to analyze the levels of COVID-19 antibodies in students and staff to "assess a person's risk of contracting the virus."

The "ZAP COVID-19 Study" (NeutraliZing Antibody Project for COVID-19) is open to all UC San Diego students, staff, faculty, and employees. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Longhurst says it can help answer some of the lingering questions surrounding COVID immunity.

"Is the virus going to be something that comes every year, and will previous infection and vaccination continue to protect you?" Longhurst asks. "Will these antibodies wane with time? Does the vaccine produce antibodies that last more than two or three months, as many of the studies suggest? Is there a reason to do a fourth or fifth booster? Or should we wait for variant-specific boosters? All of these questions will help to get better answers through the neutralizing antibody study."

UC San Diego students and staff will have the chance to participate in the voluntary study when they take their school-required COVID-19 self-test. In addition to taking the nasal swab, they can do a small finger prick to give a blood sample.

"We'll be using that will be able to test for neutralizing antibodies in a large population," Dr. Longhurst says. UC San Diego has more than 40,000 students and 35,000 employees, offering a vast sample size for a scientific study.

"In this population, we also have a lot of information about vaccination status and natural infections from testing," Dr. Longhurst adds.

By comparing the levels of neutralizing antibodies present in the blood samples with their corresponding vaccine or prior infection status, Dr. Longhurst says the study will learn how antibody levels wane over time and if they still offer protection as time goes on.

Longhurst says studies have clearly shown that vaccines will help people avoid severe infection from COVID-19. Still, he says this study will help scientists know how effectively they can prevent infections.

"I think it is clear that coronavirus is a rapidly mutating virus, and today we do not have a vaccine that can prevent against infection with upcoming variants," he says.

"(This is) an opportunity for us to learn a lot more about how neutralizing antibodies can protect us from COVID either after a natural infection or immunization."

Click here to learn more about the study or sign up to participate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19