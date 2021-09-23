High demand causing At-home COVID-19 test kits shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The high demand for COVID-19 testing in San Diego County has led to a new shortage. The long lines at testing locations have many people turning to At-home test kits. But as seen by the empty shelves across the country, manufacturers cannot keep up with demand.

President Joe Biden made a big push to Americans to use convenient At-home COVID test kits earlier this month, vowing to use the Defense Production Act to increase production and curb costs by 35%.

"You'd be able to test them at home and test those around them," the President said.

The problem is, pharmacies across America are sold out.

ABC10News drove around the County looking for available At-home kits. Rite-Aid Pharmacy in Chula Vista, CVS Pharmacy in Bankers Hill, and Walgreens Pharmacy in Chollas View were all sold out. Our last stop was the independently owned Eldahmy Wellness Pharmacy in Barrio Logan.

"We had it all purchased all within one or two days," owner Ahmed Eldahmy said.

Eldahmy said his store began carrying At-home test kits in April, but they sat on shelves for months. Then the Delta variant hit, and within two days, they were all gone. He said the Coronavirus has caused many surges in demand.

"Remember when there was a shortage in masks? There was a shortage in masks? It's the same thing," Eldahmy said.

Right now, the pharmacy offers several kinds of on-site tests that produce results within minutes. As for the At-home kits, like every other retailer, Eldahmy said he is waiting for his shipment to arrive.

"Once the supply chain is figured out, I think there will be no further shortage."

We also looked into online retailers. At last check, Walmart's two-count Antigen test for $14.00 was sold out. Amazon's PCR test kit for $36.99 was in stock.