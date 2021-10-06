Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Grants awarded in San Diego to boost vaccine education among Black, Latino youth

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KGTV FILE
San Diego County seal money
Posted at 10:46 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 13:46:44-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The National Association for Latino Elected Officials Educational Fund -- with support from Kaiser Permanente -- Wednesday announced a total of $500,000 in grants for organizations in Southern California to bolster COVID-19 vaccination efforts among Latino and Black youth.

The Juntos Podemos (Together We Can) campaign is designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation and boost vaccination rates, organizers said.

Among the organizations to receive funding are Chula Vista Community Collaborative, San Diego County; California Black Women's Health Project, Los Angeles County; Legacy LA; and Orange County Communities Organized for Responsible Development.

Organizations throughout Southern California were invited to submit proposals outlining their project plans related to vaccination outreach efforts and were chosen to receive funding based on their strong relationships with the communities NALEO Educational Fund is working to reach.

"Data show that Latino and African-American youth vaccination rates continue to lag behind other communities and age groups," said Arturo Vargas, CEO of the NALEO Educational Fund.

"Our strategic partnership with Kaiser Permanente helps us empower young people of color to make more informed choices when it comes to their health and combat the spread of vaccine misinformation."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19