Grants awarded in San Diego to boost vaccine education among Black, Latino youth

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The National Association for Latino Elected Officials Educational Fund -- with support from Kaiser Permanente -- Wednesday announced a total of $500,000 in grants for organizations in Southern California to bolster COVID-19 vaccination efforts among Latino and Black youth.

The Juntos Podemos (Together We Can) campaign is designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation and boost vaccination rates, organizers said.

Among the organizations to receive funding are Chula Vista Community Collaborative, San Diego County; California Black Women's Health Project, Los Angeles County; Legacy LA; and Orange County Communities Organized for Responsible Development.

Organizations throughout Southern California were invited to submit proposals outlining their project plans related to vaccination outreach efforts and were chosen to receive funding based on their strong relationships with the communities NALEO Educational Fund is working to reach.

"Data show that Latino and African-American youth vaccination rates continue to lag behind other communities and age groups," said Arturo Vargas, CEO of the NALEO Educational Fund.

"Our strategic partnership with Kaiser Permanente helps us empower young people of color to make more informed choices when it comes to their health and combat the spread of vaccine misinformation."